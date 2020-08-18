David L. Parks, Harriman

Mr. David L. Parks, age 49 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the University of Tenn. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith. David worked for Roane County Government as the Animal Control Officer. He enjoyed working at the Animal Shelter and his friendship with people. David loved Atlanta Braves Baseball, shooting guns and working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Orvil and Christina Clark Parks.

Survivors Include:

Wife of 27 years: Kathy of Harriman, TN.

Son: Chad Parks (Jocelyn) of Harriman, TN.

Daughter: Kaitlyn Parks (Troy) of Harriman, TN.

Other Children: Megan Reynolds of Harriman, TN.

Devin White of Harriman, TN.

6 Grandchildren Kayden Parks, Eliza, Emilie, Brookelyn,

Harper, Sara Jane

Special Friends: Eddie & Shirri Pruitt, Jeff & Sissy Smith, Tim Smith,

Ryan Branson, Emme Donavon,

His beloved work family.

God Children: Ann, William, Adam

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. The Funeral will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Harlan McBride officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Emory Heights Cemetery, Harriman, TN.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David L. Parks.

