Roane County authorities arrested a convicted sex offender last Friday night Officers report 36-year-old Steven Lee Sneed of Rockwood was charged with failing to register. He was taken to
jail and initially placed under a $10,000 bond. Sneed, who is labeled as violent, was ordered onto the registry after his 2012 conviction for criminal attempt to commit rape.
Roane authorities arrest Sex offender Saturday
Roane County authorities arrested a convicted sex offender last Friday night Officers report 36-year-old Steven Lee Sneed of Rockwood was charged with failing to register. He was taken to