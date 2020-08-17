Monday, August 17th COVID-19 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Today is Monday, August 17th and this is a 3:30 update. Here’s a quick look at the numbers. We are seeing some good news and good trends the last several days.

The last four (4) days we have been in the single digits reporting positive while having the total test of 560, averaging 140 test a day, with single digit positives.

Seven (7) days ago, our recovered cases began exceeding our active cases. Today, we have 309 recovered and 231 active cases.

The average positives per day in August is 12.5. The average positive per total tested in August is 7.85%.

We have no new hospitalizations. The last hospitalization in was August 14th. We have had 18 total hospitalizations since March. No new deaths.



The total tested of the Roane County population is almost 23%.

Let’s hope and pray the good news continues. Keep safe, wear your facemask in public and required County buildings, and social distance when possible.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

Posted by Ron Woody on Monday, August 17, 2020

