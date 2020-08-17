Tractor trailer driver ditches rig at Westbound 356 gallahar road off ramp today slightly injured

A tractor trailer driver was slightly injured and taken to the hospital with a head injury following wrecking his big rig into the ditch as he was getting on the westbound on ramp at the Gallahar Road Exit around 1 pm today. Emergency workers from Kingston Fire, Police, and Hazmat all responded, and the ramp was slightly hindered to traffic until the wreck was cleared. No other vehicles were involved and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.
