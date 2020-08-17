Earl C. Duff, Harriman

Earl C. Duff, age 91 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. A faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church who held many offices throughout his lifetime. He was a 60 plus year member of South Gate Masonic Lodge #569, a Kerbela Shriner and he was very fond of being a member of Walden Ridge Antique Car Club. Earl was a lifelong resident of Harriman and an Auto Dealer for over 50 years.

Preceded in death by wife, Emma Ruth Duff. Son, Tony Duff. Parents, Lon and Bessie Duff. Sister, Bettye Scarbrough Martin.

Survived by daughter and son in law, Andrea and Boyd Lewis of Harriman.

Son and daughter in law, Tim and Melanie Duff of Harriman.

Daughter in law, Mary Duff.

Grandchildren; Heath Lewis and wife Jessica.

Jeffrey Lewis and wife Samantha.

Emily Duff and husband Jon Cooper.

Kathleen Duff and Robin Duff.

Great granddaughters Hayden and Taylor.

Sister, Thelma Moates.

Special friend, Dimples Poole and many special caregivers.

Our deepest appreciation to Amedysis Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to South Harriman Baptist Church.

Private Graveside services will be held.

Condolences can be shared at Kyker Funeral Homes website.

