Douglas Franklin Qualls, Oliver Springs

Mr. Douglas Franklin Qualls, age 85 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. He worked as a heavy equipment operator before his retirement and was a member of the Oliver Springs United Methodist Church. His wife of 60 years, Carol Duncan Qualls passed away last year. Doug was a great neighbor and friend and was loved by many.

He is survived by his nieces, Amanda Hollifield, Audrey Jarrett, Amber Embard and Lana Russell (Steve);

Nephews, Chris Duncan (Kristy), Sam, Phil, and Dan Russell;

Very Special Great-Nieces and great-nephews, Brady, Brody, Bailee, Grace, Jackson, Emmy, and Remi;

Brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Diane Duncan;

Special Friends, Gwen and David Johnson, Jason Fairchilds and Jack Frazier;

And a host of other family members and good friends and neighbors.

A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in Anderson Memorial Gardens officiated by good friend, David Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oliver Springs Methodist church, 513 E. Tri-County Blvd., Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

To leave a note for Mr. Qualls’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

