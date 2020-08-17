Carolyn C. Jenkins, Knoxville

Carolyn C. Jenkins, age 78 of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Carolyn chose cremation with no services to be held.

Jackson Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.

