Man dead after shooting involving ORPD; TBI agents investigating

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 16, 2020) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting on the 100-block of Briar Road Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to a report for an individual needing assistance in the 100 Block of Briar Road. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man armed with two knives. At some point during their interaction, the man came at the officers with the weapons, resulting in officers firing shots, striking him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera. No officers were injured during the incident.

ORPD will not be releasing the identities of the officers involved.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark throughout the process for his consideration and review.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

