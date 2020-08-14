Oak Ridge Schools announces new COVID-19 case at Jefferson Middle

Oak Ridge School officials have announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.

According to school officials, an individual at Jefferson Middle tested positive. The person has not been at the school since Tuesday, August 11th. The individual reportedly made the decision to self-quarantine after potential non-school exposure.

“We are appreciative of the precautions this person took out of concern for others and for making the decision to report this situation to school personnel to ensure accurate information was provided to our students, families and staff,” Superintendent Bruce Borchers said.

The school said all students and staff who had close contact with the person within 48 hours prior to testing have been contacted and advised to quarantine. Two staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

