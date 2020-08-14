Oak Ridge Schools announces new COVID-19 case at Jefferson Middle

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 109 Views

Oak Ridge School officials have announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.

According to school officials, an individual at Jefferson Middle tested positive. The person has not been at the school since Tuesday, August 11th. The individual reportedly made the decision to self-quarantine after potential non-school exposure.

“We are appreciative of the precautions this person took out of concern for others and for making the decision to report this situation to school personnel to ensure accurate information was provided to our students, families and staff,” Superintendent Bruce Borchers said.

The school said all students and staff who had close contact with the person within 48 hours prior to testing have been contacted and advised to quarantine. Two staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: