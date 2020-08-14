Tommy Brown, Rockwood

Mr. Tommy Brown, age 80 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, TN. He was born on October 27th, 1939 in Rockwood, TN. He loved to shop at flea markets and yard sales, solve crossword puzzles, and collecting watches. Tommy was known for his years of making the delicious burgers served at Ralph’s Drive-In. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bert & Aileen Brown; 5 Brothers: Bill, Joe, George, Jim, and Kochie.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Margaret Brown of Rockwood, TN

Son: Charlie Brown (Audrey) of Harriman, TN

Granddaughter: Montana Arrington of Harriman, TN

Grandson: Travis Carter (Alexis) of Rockwood, TN

Great Granddaughter: Miranda Musick of Harriman, TN

Brother: Bobby Brown of Ft. Ogelthorpe, GA

The family will meet on Monday, August 17th at 1:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN for a graveside service with Rev. Charles Kelly officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy Brown.

