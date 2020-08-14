Paul Randall “Randy” Cook, Oakdale

Mr. Paul Randall “Randy” Cook, 61, of Oakdale went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. Randy was born to Robert & Rosie Cook on July 26, 1959. He went to school at Oakdale. Randy worked in the coal mines for several years early in his adult life and later different construction companies, ending his working career with Cook Stone Company. He was very kindhearted and always willing to help someone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert & Rosie Holt Cook.

Two brothers: George Robert Cook and Fred Edward Cook.

He is survived by his three brothers & sisters-in-law: Frank & Ronda Cook, Earl & Mary Cook, and Buford & Pam Cook.

Five sisters & brothers-in-law: Mary Clark, Margie Clark, Sandy & Alvin Jr. Helton, Glenda & David Condrone, and Jeannie & Jeffrey Wittibslager.

And many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that an act of kindness be passed along to honor Randy’s kind heart and generous spirit.

Family and friends will meet at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM at Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Mike Helton and Bro. Brian Collins officiating. Anyone who loved Randy and would like to attend is welcome.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Cook family.

