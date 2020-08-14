According to Campbell County Director of Schools Jennifer Fields, “There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 since school reopened. 3 staff members and one student have tested positive. Only two are currently active and two are recovered.”
She added, “The health department conducts the contact tracing. Fortunately, from the procedures we have in place, approximately 7 students have been exposed and three staff members have been exposed. An exposure is considered being within 6 feet of a positive case for 10 minutes or longer.”
The affected schools were Valley View, CCHS and Jacksboro Middle, she said.
Four Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County Schools
