City of Oak Ridge Public Works investigating discolored water

Brad Jones 26 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 57 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2020) – City of Oak Ridge Public Works crews are investigating concerns about discolored tap water throughout the city.

Several factors may be causing the discolored water. There have been a few water main breaks over the past two weeks, in the areas of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Rutgers Avenue, Robertsville Road and LaSalle Road, and Delaware Avenue.

There is also discoloration in the water due to naturally occurring iron and manganese, originating from the raw water and making it through the filters at the plant and precipitating out in the distribution system.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than typically found in the lake’s raw water and we are not the only community that pulls water from Melton Lake that is experiencing discolored water complaints,” explained Public Works Director Shira McWaters. “The cause of the increased levels of iron and manganese is believed to be the unusually hot and dry weather we had a few weeks back. It is not uncommon for lakes to experience different layers of temperature resulting in a turnover of the water, when the balance is tipped. We believe this is what has happen resulting in disturbance of these elements in the lake.”

There have been several areas that have experienced discolored water from their faucets as a result of this. Oak Ridge Public Works crews have responded to each and have flushed mains. Some of the areas include around the hospital, Briarcliff area, Gable Valley, Emory Valley and Woodland.

“The concentration of iron and manganese is higher than normal in these areas and is precipitating out in the mains. In addition, we have lowered the chlorine residual from the Water Treatment Plant to help reduce the oxidation of manganese from the finished water, so it doesn’t precipitate out in the water,” McWaters said.

Although iron and manganese concentrations are elevated, they do not pose a health risk.

Crews are also monitoring the raw water lake concentrations and are investigating using a drinking water-approved chemical that is commonly used to precipitate out iron and manganese before treatment.

When Public Works receives a call about discolored water, crews flush the water mains. Customers should also flush the faucets in their homes or offices to help remove it from the interior plumbing of the building.

“We encourage people to call us if they are having any issues with their water,” McWaters said.

For more information, call the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County School Board votes down Mandatory Masks in school

At tonight’s Roane County School Board Meeting, a motion was made by Mike “Brillo” Miller …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: