August 13, 2020 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Today is Thursday, August 13th and this is an early afternoon Covid update. This update is prior to today’s release of numbers. It has been a few days since our last update as we have been monitoring our numbers and have not seen any dramatic changes.

My last update was Friday, August 7th, so I will compare data from five (5) days ago. Today’s report is yesterday’s numbers. The total tested as of yesterday, 11,530. An additional 675 people were tested in five (5) days which is 21% of the County population. Our positive cases are up from last Friday from 433 to 496, an increase in 63 positive cases in five (5) days. We averaged around 12.6 new positive cases a day. The five (5) day reflection is that 9.3% of those tested are testing positive.

We look at this number to try to understand the rate of growth or the decline of the spread of this virus, as well as the success of testing potential exposed individuals. But, this number has some issues which is truly showing a direction? As in the beginning months of Covid-19, we asked only individuals who were sick to get tested. Then, we asked everyone to be tested. Now, we are back to allowing everyone to be tested, but suggest only individuals with symptoms or exposure to be tested. So, we monitor the numbers, but understand there are a number of issues with drawing conclusions.

From day one of testing, the percentage of positives to total tested was 4.28%. In August, for 12 days was 8.45%. The last five (5) days was 9.3%, and yesterday 7%. I looked at Knox County yesterday, and theirs was at 10%.

An important number is our hospitalizations, which is now at 17, a relatively low number, with one (1) added on August 11th. As I’ve mentioned in a previous update, what was critical about the virus that everyone discussed was, let’s not cripple our hospitals, which I think has not been the case.

So, I have said a lot about numbers, and at the same time, I have probably said very little. It currently appears that our positives per day appear to be dropping. The percentage of positives per testing appear to be stable.

Let me leave with this. The numbers continue to change for apparently a lot of reasons, but in my analysis, we are not seeing an abnormal jump in Roane County cases compared to the Region.

Thanks for tuning in again. God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

