Roane County School Board votes down Mandatory Masks in school

Brad Jones 15 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1,427 Views

At tonight’s Roane County School Board Meeting, a motion was made by Mike “Brillo” Miller and seconded by Larry Brackett to make face coverings mandatory. That motion failed by a 5-4 vote, thus keeping the original wording that masks are recommended, but not required.

VOTES FOR: Miller, Brackett, Taylor, Johnson

VOTES AGAINST: Jackson, Wright, Cox, Jago and King.

Langley was not present.

We will get more details on this in the morning and bring you updates on the BBB TV-12 News tomorrow at 5pm.

The Roane County Schools just posted their mask guidelines on their Facebook page.

Please review and share the mask guidelines for Roane County Schools; the guidelines have been shared on our district…

Posted by Roane County Schools TN on Thursday, August 13, 2020

