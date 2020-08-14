Roane County School Board votes down Mandatory Masks in school

At tonight’s Roane County School Board Meeting, a motion was made by Mike “Brillo” Miller and seconded by Larry Brackett to make face coverings mandatory. That motion failed by a 5-4 vote, thus keeping the original wording that masks are recommended, but not required.
VOTES FOR: Miller, Brackett, Taylor, Johnson
VOTES AGAINST: Jackson, Wright, Cox, Jago and King.
Langley was not present.
We will get more details on this in the morning and bring you updates on the BBB TV-12 News tomorrow at 5pm.
The Roane County Schools just posted their mask guidelines on their Facebook page.