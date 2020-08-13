TRAFFIC ALERT: Blount County

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling in Blount County should be aware of an upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport.

On Monday, August 17, the contractor will begin setting beams for the new Hunt Road overpass near McGhee-Tyson Airport.  Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Hunt Road, then to Louisville Road, and then back onto Alcoa Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured using the existing on and off ramps at Hunt Road.

Southbound detours will be in place nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with northbound detours in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. All work is expected to be complete by Friday, August 21. This schedule is weather permitting.

For more information on this project, please visit:

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

