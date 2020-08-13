COVID-19 positive case reported on Roane State campus

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, a Roane State Community College employee self-reported a COVID-19 positive test result. This employee was on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus on Monday, August 10, but was not inside the facility.

Roane State has taken appropriate action to ensure the campus community is informed of the positive case. These actions include notifying all students, faculty and staff by email and directly contacting those who may have been in close proximity to the individual who tested positive. The affected individuals identified through contact tracing have been asked to quarantine.

Due to safety precautions that have been in place at Roane State, including face coverings, wellness screenings and physical distancing, additional unidentified close contacts with the positive case are unlikely.

All buildings at the Oak Ridge location will continue to operate as normal. No building closures or additional cleanings are required because the individual remained outdoors at all times.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Members of the campus community are encouraged to frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].

