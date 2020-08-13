Wanda Hamby Pelfrey, Rockwood

Mrs. Wanda Hamby Pelfrey, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare Center, Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born August 11, 1939 in Grimsley, Tennessee. Mrs. Pelfrey was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Rockwood. She retired from the Housekeeping Department of Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee; and had also worked in Housekeeping and was a Courier, transporting patients, at the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood for several years. For several years she was also employed at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Rockwood. Mrs. Pelfrey loved to quilt and enjoyed Gospel music and going to Gospel singings. She adored her grandchildren and was the “Best Loving Mother and Loving Wife”. She loved everybody, and everybody who knew her loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aught & Ruby Wilson; first husband, Robert Hamby; brother, David Wilson; and sister, Imogene Bishop. Survivors include: Husband of 18 years:Jimmy Pelfrey of Rockwood, TN Daughter & Son-in-law:Kathy & Lonnie Moon of Rockwood, TN Son & Daughter-in-law:Anthony “Andy” & Carlena Hamby of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:Carrie Newton & husband, Reid Kelly Robert Vance Zach Hamby & wife, Brittany Kyle Hamby & wife, Trista Great Grandchildren:Zane Capps, Karigan Newton, Eliza Newton, Kielyn Hamby, Olivia Hamby, and Sadie Hamby Brothers:Donald Wilson & wife, Becky of Dayton, TN Lee Deleno Wilson & wife, Sheena of Dayton, TN And several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Daryn Griffis and Bro. Billy Joe Vitatoe officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Wanda Hamby Pelfrey.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

