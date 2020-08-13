Break-in at Fort Southwest Point

We have been given information from The Kingston Police that a break-in at The office of The Kingston Fort Southwest Point overnight on Tuesday. Police Chief Jim Washum told us that several guns were taken and some powder used for those types of older guns. The front door was damaged where the suspect or suspects may have made entry. He said his officers patrolled that area just before 2 am Wednesday and didn’t notice any thing unusual.

Also, he said his department is seeking information on a break in at the storage buildings on Hwy 70 east, sometime Tuesday evening. Two suspects in a truck are being sought, and you can go to the Kingston Police Department Facebook Page and get a description of the truck.

The Kingston Police Department is looking for information on these two subjects. Anyone with information is asked to… Posted by Kingston Police Department on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

If you know anything about who may have been involved in either incident, please contact the Kingston Police Department at 865-376-2081.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

