AAA: Gas prices fall again over last week

Second cheapest start to the month of August in over a decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (August 10, 2020) — Gas prices, on average, dropped three cents across Tennessee over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.89 which is five cents less than one month ago and nearly 50 cents less than one year ago.

“As we move into the second week of the August, it is pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at-home.”

Quick Facts

91% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.68 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.20 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

On the week, the majority of states saw gas prices decrease minimally – by one to two cents or saw no change at the pump. Though low, the volatility was enough to drive the national average down a penny from last Monday to $2.17. Today’s average is two cents less than last month and 49 cents cheaper than a year ago.

In the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report, gas demand fell from 8.8 million b/d to 8.6 million b/d while stocks held steady at 247 million bbl.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($1.96), Jackson ($1.95), Nashville ($1.94)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($1.83), Chattanooga ($1.83), Cleveland ($1.84)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.893 $1.897 $1.923 $1.945 $2.392 Chattanooga $1.831 $1.846 $1.897 $1.950 $2.279 Knoxville $1.828 $1.829 $1.848 $1.891 $2.393 Memphis $1.960 $1.954 $1.967 $1.970 $2.408 Nashville $1.935 $1.940 $1.974 $1.988 $2.436 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

