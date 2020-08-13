Campbell County Sheriff continues aggressive drug enforcement efforts

Photo courtesy of our friends at WLAF

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Investigations Unit has been busy this summer, and their efforts do not get the weekends off. Saturday, officers with the CCSO executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on East Paul Lane in the Elk Valley community following an investigation that included what officials say were undercover purchases of substances suspected of being heroin and meth. Targeted in the raid was 24-year-old Corey James Idalski, the resident of the home.

Investigators reported finding paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs, including plastic bags and digital scales, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash found in a safe and surveillance equipment. In addition, deputies seized Schedule I (heroin) and Schedule II (meth) narcotics, along with an unidentified amount of pills believed to be, according to a press

release, Schedule II narcotics as well.

Tips from neighbors and concerned citizens have led to many of the recent investigations and, in the press release, Sheriff Goins encouraged people to make use of the county’s Drug Crime Hotline, which can be reached by calling 423-566-DRUG (3784), to report any drug-related concerns.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

