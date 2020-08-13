Roane County authorities arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 69 Views

Roane County authorities arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday. Officers charged 41-year-old Casey Wayne Clark of Harriman with failure to register. Clark was taken to jail and his first scheduled appearance in general sessions court is set for September 15, 2020. Clark was ordered onto the sex offender registry after his conviction last year of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Break-in at Fort Southwest Point

We have been given information from The Kingston Police that a break-in at The office of The …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: