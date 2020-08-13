Roane County authorities arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday. Officers charged 41-year-old Casey Wayne Clark of Harriman with failure to register. Clark was taken to jail and his first scheduled appearance in general sessions court is set for September 15, 2020. Clark was ordered onto the sex offender registry after his conviction last year of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
Tags 41 arressted Casey Wayne Clark Registry Roane County Roane County Sheriff's Department sex offender Sex Offender Registry violation
