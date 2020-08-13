Kingston City Council approves annexation of former golf course property

The Kingston City Council met Tuesday and put their final stamp of approval on annexation of the former Southwest Point Golf Course property, as it was requested to be annexed by the new owner of the property for a major development. When completed the property will include a new marina and amenities for that type of business. The council on second and final reading passed the ordinance in a unanimous vote with 1 council member not at the meeting, that being Tony Brown who is still recovering from an injury at work two weeks ago. It’s still uncertain just how quick the development will be starting but according to officials the annexation was the first step. The council had scheduled a special called meeting to allow the public to comment on the proposal last month but a second vote never happened due to the lack of a quorum.

The council also passed a resolution requesting the Tennessee Valley Authority to give their seal of approval on the new development as well. Tuesday’s Kingston council meeting was closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions and City Hall still remains closed to the public according to City Manager David Boling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

