Elijah Thomas Ray Bryant, Infant son of Audrey Greenlee and Steven Bryant, was born sleeping on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:09 pm at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Elijah was a fighter, weighing 1 lb 15 ozs, 15 inches long, had a head full of beautiful hair, long legs and long fingers and toes. He was surrounded in love in the beginning, and also at his end. Elijah is deeply loved by his family, and they will hold him again in Heaven. Elijah will always remain his parents precious baby boy both on Earth and in Heaven.

Elijah’s family include:

Parents: Audrey Greenlee and Steven Bryant

Grandparents: Lisa and Lea Mashburn, Linda and Teddy Bryant, Joey and Kim Greenlee

Great Grandparents: Connie and Harlan Nolan, Mary Grubb, Karen Heidel, Jane Mashburn

Aunt’s/Uncles: Ashley Greenlee (Averi)

Dwayne Bryant (Shannon, Brandon, Bentley Ashley)

Josh Bryant (Magon, Peyton, Braxton)

Cory Bryant (Ashli, Xavier, Zayne)

Sierra Bryant (Christian, Zahara)

Mike Nolan (Debbie)

Gary Nolan (Barbara)

Elijah was welcomed into Heaven by family and friends who have passed before him, and is in the precious arms of Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the March of Dimes in Elijah’s memory.

