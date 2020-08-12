New Campaign Aims to Raise Awareness of Small Business Entrepreneurial Resources in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center, in partnership with Roane State Community College, provides free resources for local small businesses and entrepreneurs

Oak Ridge, Tenn. — August 10, 2020 – Oak Ridge’s office of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) has announced a new advertising campaign to draw attention to the resources available for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the counties of Anderson, Campbell, Cumberland, Loudon, Morgan, Roane and Scott. The center, which operates in partnership with Roane State Community College, points to the recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as cause to launch the campaign, ensuring the local business community is aware of tools available to help them navigate the extraordinary circumstances.

“The expertise available at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center is second to none,” says Dr. Chris Waley, President of Roane State Community College. “Their advice and assistance with business planning can make a world of difference for entrepreneurs, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

While COVID-19 might have motivated the new campaign, TSBDC has a long history of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state. In the more than 30 years of its existence, TSBDC has assisted hundreds of thousands of Tennessee businesses, from manufacturers, to retailers, to service providers, and entrepreneurs who have a business idea. Oak Ridge’s TSBDC Center provides myriad services for entrepreneurs to take advantage of free confidential counseling as well as public training seminars on many business-related topics.

“Potential and existing businesses benefit from free and confidential counseling and training tailored to their needs,” says Center Director Jutta Bangs. “This free assistance is important especially during these challenging times.”

Local businesses such as Falcon Company Tactical of Greenback took full advantage of the TSBDC’s

business resources in the development of their business.

“TSBDC gave our company a roadmap to help navigate so many topics in uncertain times” says Jennifer Gilmore, CFO/Government Sales of Falcon Company Tactical. “They have been patient and wise mentors to hear our struggles and celebrate the wins! TSBDC has been here to help shape our goals as we continue down our path as a small business.”

Whether you want to start a business, grow a business, or sustain a business, TSBDC advisors are here for you. To contact the Oak Ridge TSBDC center, call 865-483-2668. More information about TSBDC’s resources can be found at www.tsbdc.org.

