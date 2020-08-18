Harriman City Council to meet this evening

Harriman City Council members will meet Tuesday, August 18, at 6:00 PM

The meeting will be held at 408 N. Roane Street, and as far as we know, is open to the public, but with social distancing guidelines in place.

The Agenda includes:
Hear delegations and citizen comments

Reports from the Fire Department and Police Department chiefs

New Business includes
Discuss and possibly approve low bid for SUV for Police Department to be purchased from Drug Fund.

Discuss and possibly approve agreement with Community Development Partners to administer USDA Rural Development Loan/Grant

Discuss and possibly approve agreement with Cope Architects who did the preliminary Architectural report to provide all required services to the USDA Rural Loan/Grant.

Discuss and possibly approve on First Reading No. 0820-01:
An Ordinance Entitled: An Ordinance of the City of Harriman, Tennessee adopting the Annual Budget and Tax Rate for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 and Ending June 30, 2021.

Discuss and possibly approve site work for Splash Pad

VII. Mayor and Council Remarks

The city usually live streams their meetings on their Facebook page, we will record and broadcast the meeting next Monday at 7pm.

