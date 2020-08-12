TVA Announces Second Virtual Open House

AUGUST 12, 2020 — TVA is building on the success of its first virtual open house to create more opportunities for community participation and engagement by holding another virtual event about our efforts at the Bull Run Fossil Plant on September 24, 2020.

“We had record attendance and more participation for our first virtual open house than any other recent public meeting,” said Scott Turnbow, TVA’s vice president of Civil Projects, Equipment Support Services and CCP Management. “We are grateful to see this level of interest and we’re working to provide more options to engage at the next open house.”

The first virtual open house was extended for two weeks after its launch due to its popularity. Those who visited using the innovative web-based platform were able to learn more about TVA’s mission of service across the Tennessee Valley. Additionally, TVA shared information relating to the Bull Run Fossil Plant closure process, new transmission project in the Haw Ridge area, our safe management of coal ash, and potential redevelopment opportunities after the plant closes.

Recently, TVA  released a conceptual rendering of some possibilities for the Bull Run site to showcase the potential for redevelopment, public green space, and other ideas to kickstart conversations within the community regarding the future of the site.

“We want to continue the conversation with our neighbors and create more opportunities for real-time community participation,” said Turnbow. “We have enhanced the features of this new platform to stay connected to the communities we serve while we all navigate the challenges brought on by the global pandemic.”

We will soon announce more details about the next virtual event to be held on September 24, 2020. In the interim, TVA has archived its first virtual open house for viewing at tva.com/tvaconnects

