Suspect Identified in Deadly Hit and Run in Oak Ridge

The suspect in this morning’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified as Christhian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenza, 28, of Oak Ridge. He was detained shortly after the crash and later charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving while unlicensed, filing a false police report and tampering with evidence

Previous story

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the 300-block of Oak Ridge Turnpike between Brussels Road and Bogola Road.

ORPD has identified the victim as 48-year-old Donny L. McGhee, of Knoxville.

The call came in around 7:00 AM on Tuesday.

Traffic was redirected on Oak Ridge Turnpike at Bogola Road for about two hours while the scene was being investigated.

No other information can be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.



Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.

Information can be given anonymously.

