Suspect Identified in Deadly Hit and Run in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones 17 hours ago Featured, News 1 Comment 1,125 Views

The suspect in this morning’s deadly hit-and-run has been identified as Christhian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenza, 28, of Oak Ridge. He was detained shortly after the crash and later charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, driving while unlicensed, filing a false police report and tampering with evidence

Previous story

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the 300-block of Oak Ridge Turnpike between Brussels Road and Bogola Road.

ORPD has identified the victim as 48-year-old Donny L. McGhee, of Knoxville.

The call came in around 7:00 AM on Tuesday.

Traffic was redirected on Oak Ridge Turnpike at Bogola Road for about two hours while the scene was being investigated.

No other information can be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.

Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.

Information can be given anonymously.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORPD Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run on Oak Ridge Turnpike

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a …

One comment

  1. Tracy Stout
    August 11, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    My condolences for the victim. If Christhian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenza is found guilty, I hope the DA’s office throws the book at him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: