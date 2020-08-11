Leonard Junior Wright, Harriman

Mr. Leonard Junior Wright age 74, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He served in the Air Force for 6 years, serving in Viet Nam and was in the Air National Guard for 20 years with a number of honors and medals before retiring as a Master Sargent. He also worked and retired from Alba Health after 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Sarah Patsy Ruth Jane Wright.

Parents: Leonard & Hazel Wright.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Sam & Trisha Wright.

Two daughter and son-in-law: Sabrina & John Love, and Christie Hines.

And a host of grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday August 14 13, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Wight family.

