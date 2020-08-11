Randall Gene Marsee, Rockwood

Mr. Randall Gene Marsee, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born May 24, 1945 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Mr. Marsee was a member of the Potters House Fellowship Church in Harriman, Tennessee and was a U.S. Army Veteran (Disabled) of the Vietnam War. He was also a retired Heavy Equipment Operator.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rolland Marsee and Verda Lee Simpson Marsee; and wife, Connie Sue Brandon Marsee.

Survivors include:

Daughter and Son-in-law: Renee & Jimmy Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughter: Breiana Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Sister By Marriage: Debbie Thomas & husband, Tommy of Rockwood, TN

Special Nephew: Stewart Thomas & wife, Andrea of Clarksville, TN

Mother-in-law: Helen Harness of Rockwood, TN

Cousins: Rick Stewart of Dayton, OH

Jody Stewart of Duluth, GA

Special Friend: Teresa Ridings of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the activities building of the Potters House Fellowship; 212 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Potters House Fellowship with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

