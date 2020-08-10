Amelia “Amy” Wilson, Knoxville

Amelia “Amy” Wilson, age 43, a resident of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 21, 1976 in Knoxville, TN. Amy has lived most of her life in the Knoxville area. She is a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Powell. Amy enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, listening to music and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by mother, Patricia Ann Geiger, “Mamaw” Frances Elmore Carey, Grandmother “Granny” Geiger.

Amy is survived by husband Michael Wilson, special aunt and uncle Tom and Faye Gentry, special cousins Pam Gentry and Angie Sauls, mother and father in law Wanda Burgess and Donnie Wilson, mother in law Janie West (Eddie), brother Buddy Geiger (Crystal), sister Rachel Ford, sister in law Kimberly West. Sons CJ Powell, Jordan Holt , Devon Geiger and birth mother of Brandon Elmore, 3 grandchildren, 4 nieces and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Sanders ICU for their care and compassion for Amy during her illness.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 between the hours of 12:00-2:00pm at Clax Gap Baptist Church at 871 Clax Gap Rd. in Harriman, TN with a funeral service at 2:00pm with Pastor James Petty officiating. A graveside service will be held after the service at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. The family asks that all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilson family and a message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

