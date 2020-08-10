Inez Armes, Coalfield

Inez Armes, age 70 of Coalfield, passed away on August 7, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

She was born on October 30, 1949 in Anderson Co. Inez always tried to attend sporting events for her grandkids, always being their biggest fan.

Her parents, Carpenter and Imogene Anderson and sister, Theda Sue Parker preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Tommy Armes of Coalfield; children, Tracy Landrum, Kim Maples and husband David, Jody Armes and wife Klarrisa all of Coalfield; brothers, Gary Anderson and wife Kim of Tazwell, Terry Anderson and wife Karen of Coalfield; sister, Darlene Settles and husband Leon of Loudon County; grandchildren, Victoria Hearn and husband David, Taylor Landrum, Micheal Landrum, Addison Bible, Aaron Bible, Alexis Maples, and Jaden Armes; great grandchildren, Emerson Hearn, Huxton Bible, and Bryn Osborne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Armes family. www.sharpfh.com.

