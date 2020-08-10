Danny Lee Phillips, Sweetwater

Danny Lee Phillips, 62, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born April 4, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Thomas Hubert Phillips, Sr. and Mae Phillips and brother of the late Louise Stapp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Christy Phillips; two sons, Matthew Phillips and fiance’ Megan Glass and Daniel Phillips and wife Sarah Phillips; his brother Thomas Phillips and Sisters Mildred Phillips and Linda Kirkland. His loving grandchildren Kai Phillips, Mileena Jackson, and Zachary Phillips.

Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and was friends to many who loved his humor and kindness. Christy was the love of his life as well as his grandchildren that he cherished. He worked at Sweetwater Hospital with his wife for 22 years and also worked at the Ramada Inn for 23 years. He was a member of Glenlock Baptist Church.

Services will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with the funeral services to follow. Interment will immediately follow in the West View Cemetery in Sweetwater.

