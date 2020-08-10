Mary Sue Mayton, Harriman

Mary Sue Mayton age 88 of Harriman, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Fred Mayton and daughter Phyllis Jane Ward.

Mary is survived by:
Daughter, Edna Morris of Kingston
Granddaughter, Lora Ashley Morris
Grandson, Brad Turnbill
Great-granddaughter, Addy Morris
Great-grandson, Bryson Turnbill
And a host of extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with Graveside Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Mayton Family.

