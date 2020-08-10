Doris Dean Phillips, Briceville

News Department 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Doris Dean Phillips, age 80 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. Doris was born March 19, 1940 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Hugh Stocks and Alice Phillip Stocks. She was a member of Walden View Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her sister: Linda Loope, brother: Houston Stocks, and daughter: Lisa Moore.

Survivors Include:

Son   Steve Phillips and Penny of Clinton

Daughter   Alice Somervell and Jim of Andersonville

Brother   Stanley Stocks of Dutch Valley

Sisters   Donna Daugherty of Dutch Valley

              Betty Giles of Lake City

Grandchildren   Maegan and BJ Elliott

                         Steven Phillips

                         Ashley and Tim Chambers

                         Lindsey Phillips

                         Brittney and Burgundy Moore

                         Travis Moore

                         Stephanie and Joshua Brown

                         Emily and Michael Mocsari

                         Adam Somervell

11 Great Grandchildren

Special Nephew   Alan Loope

Special Friend     JR Bailey

And a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Doris to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville at:

Children’s Hospital Development Department
P.O. Box 15010
Knoxville, TN 37901-5010
Phone: (865) 541-8441

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

About News Department

Check Also

Mary Sue Mayton, Harriman

Mary Sue Mayton age 88 of Harriman, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: