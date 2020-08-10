Doris Dean Phillips, Briceville

Doris Dean Phillips, age 80 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. Doris was born March 19, 1940 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Hugh Stocks and Alice Phillip Stocks. She was a member of Walden View Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her sister: Linda Loope, brother: Houston Stocks, and daughter: Lisa Moore.

Survivors Include:

Son Steve Phillips and Penny of Clinton

Daughter Alice Somervell and Jim of Andersonville

Brother Stanley Stocks of Dutch Valley

Sisters Donna Daugherty of Dutch Valley

Betty Giles of Lake City

Grandchildren Maegan and BJ Elliott

Steven Phillips

Ashley and Tim Chambers

Lindsey Phillips

Brittney and Burgundy Moore

Travis Moore

Stephanie and Joshua Brown

Emily and Michael Mocsari

Adam Somervell

11 Great Grandchildren

Special Nephew Alan Loope

Special Friend JR Bailey

And a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Doris to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville at:

Children’s Hospital Development Department

P.O. Box 15010

Knoxville, TN 37901-5010

Phone: (865) 541-8441

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

