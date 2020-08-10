Doris Dean Phillips, Briceville

Doris Dean Phillips, age 80 of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. Doris was born March 19, 1940 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Hugh Stocks and Alice Phillip Stocks. She was a member of Walden View Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her sister: Linda Loope, brother: Houston Stocks, and daughter: Lisa Moore.
Survivors Include:
Son Steve Phillips and Penny of Clinton
Daughter Alice Somervell and Jim of Andersonville
Brother Stanley Stocks of Dutch Valley
Sisters Donna Daugherty of Dutch Valley
Betty Giles of Lake City
Grandchildren Maegan and BJ Elliott
Steven Phillips
Ashley and Tim Chambers
Lindsey Phillips
Brittney and Burgundy Moore
Travis Moore
Stephanie and Joshua Brown
Emily and Michael Mocsari
Adam Somervell
11 Great Grandchildren
Special Nephew Alan Loope
Special Friend JR Bailey
And a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Doris to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville at:
Children’s Hospital Development Department
P.O. Box 15010
Knoxville, TN 37901-5010
Phone: (865) 541-8441
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.