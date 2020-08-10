Luther Dwain Dunn, Harriman

Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn, age 91 of Harriman, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1929 in Baileyton, Tennessee, and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years at Inland Steel Mill. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where he attended as long as his health permitted. Dwain was a wonderful singer and had also pastored several churches in Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee. Dwain lived on the lake and enjoyed fishing with his loving wife, Margie. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Dunn; parents, John & Rowena Dunn; brother, Carl Dunn; and one infant sister.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 71 years Margin Dunn of Harriman

Children Jonathan (Jon) Dunn & wife, Amy of Knoxville

Sally Freese & the late, Gene Freese of Harriman

Grandchildren Cena Lamb

Celese & Steve Bailey

Amanda Holly

Great-grandchildren Neyland Bailey, Henley Bailey, Nolan Holly

Brothers-in-law Jerry Bishop of Knoxville

Dean Bishop of Kingston

Greg Bishop of Louisville

James Henry Bishop of Lenoir City

Sisters-in-law Nannie Gordon & husband, Don of LaVerne

Jane Thomason & husband, Frank of Huntsville, AL

A host of extended family and dear friends who will miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

