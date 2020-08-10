Luther Dwain Dunn, Harriman

Obituaries

Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn, age 91 of Harriman, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020.  He was born on February 27, 1929 in Baileyton, Tennessee, and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years at Inland Steel Mill.  He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where he attended as long as his health permitted.  Dwain was a wonderful singer and had also pastored several churches in Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.  Dwain lived on the lake and enjoyed fishing with his loving wife, Margie.  He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.  Preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Dunn; parents, John & Rowena Dunn; brother, Carl Dunn; and one infant sister.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 71 years              Margin Dunn of Harriman

Children                                     Jonathan (Jon) Dunn & wife, Amy of Knoxville

                                                   Sally Freese & the late, Gene Freese of Harriman

Grandchildren                            Cena Lamb                                                               
                                                   Celese & Steve Bailey
                                                   Amanda Holly

Great-grandchildren                   Neyland Bailey, Henley Bailey, Nolan Holly

Brothers-in-law                           Jerry Bishop of Knoxville

                                                   Dean Bishop of Kingston

                                                   Greg Bishop of Louisville

                                                   James Henry Bishop of Lenoir City

Sisters-in-law                             Nannie Gordon & husband, Don of LaVerne

                                                   Jane Thomason & husband, Frank of Huntsville, AL

A host of extended family and dear friends who will miss him greatly.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

