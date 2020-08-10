Audrey Louise Carter, Rockwood

Audrey Louise Carter, age 80 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on September 9th, 1939 in Cumberland County, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Felix and Aldie Carter; Siblings: Lennie Eddington, Ruth Mae Eddington, Ray Carter, Jay Carter, and two infant brothers.

She is survived by:

Siblings: Helen Green of Rockwood, TN

Jesse Waites of Rockwood, TN

Glendith Henry of Rockwood, TN

Sue Carter of Rockwood, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 from 1:00 till 2:00 pm EST in the chapel at Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Millstone Mountain Cemetery in Rockwood.

