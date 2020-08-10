Verna I. Maynor Carter, Rockwood

Mrs. Verna I. Maynor Carter, age 91 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. She was born on August 1st, 1929 in New Hope, Alabama. She loved to take care of others who couldn’t always take care of themselves.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jody and Corlie Meeks; and Husband: James F. Maynor.

She is survived by:

Children: James Maynor of Rockwood, TN

Debbie Dabbs (Jimmy) of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Maynor of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Jeanette Rodrigue (Andy) of Rockwood, TN

Jerry Darryl of North Carolina

David Ledford of Harriman, TN

Kevin Staggers of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Austin Rodrigue of Rockwood, TN

Katelyn Stamey (Matthew) of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, august 11th from 12:00pm – 1:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Verna I. Maynor Carter.

