Darlene “Dar Dar” Boles, Rockwood

Mrs. Darlene “Dar Dar” Boles, age 54, of Rockwood passed away August 6, 2020.  She loved camping spending time working in the yard and going to the flea market.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Eddie & Betty Arwood.

She is survived by her life partner: Antony Clark.

Two sons: Matthew Ladd and Zachary Boles & Hailey.

Two daughters: Tiffany Boles and Jessie Boles.

Four grandchildren: Emily, Kay Kay, Dustin, and Hailey.

And many other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman with Bro. Thomas Waldo officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Boles family.

