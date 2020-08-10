Faye June Hudson, Coalfield

Faye June Hudson, 88, of Coalfield, Tennessee, passed away early Sunday morning, August 9,2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, James Houston Hudson, who she loved dearly.  She was born on June 6, 1932 in Coalfield.  Her parents were the late Guy Walter Jones, Sr. and Frankie Mae Queener Jones, also of Coalfield. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for 78 years.  

She is survived by her two sons, James Guy Hudson of Knoxville and Paul Christopher Hudson and wife, Natascha and grandchildren, Olivia Grace and Blake Houston of Coalfield.  She was one of nine children and survived by siblings Janice Hale, Jeanette Babb, Judy Slack, Jackie Maston and Joe Jones and was preceded in death by siblings Guy Jones Jr., Jerry Jones and Joyce Cox.  She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, who were dear to her.

She retired from Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU), where she worked for nearly 40 years. After retirement and having grandchildren, she affectionately became known as “KiKi” to her family.  She was blessed to spend time with her grandkids, sons, and daughter-in-law.  She had a running date for cards with her sisters each week and enjoyed her wonderful brothers-in-law, Jim Babb, Charlie Slack and Dwight Maston.  Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and special friends Donna Rice and Ashley Purdy. 

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00am for immediate family, due to Covid-19, on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield.  A graveside service will be held immediately following.

