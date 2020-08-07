Friday COVID-19 Update in Roane County with Ron Woody

Today is Friday, August 7th and this is a 3:30 update.

First, I would like to give a big shout out to our Election Commission, Election Administrator Charles Holiway, Charles’s staff, and all the election workers who insured we had a successful, uneventful Election Day yesterday.

For all the voters in Roane County, thank you for participating in your civil liberties and responsibilities. To the candidates, thank you for taking an interest in running to help your government.

To the winners, congratulations! We look forward to working with you. You will receive a letter from us in a few days.

Now, to our COVID-19 update. We have seen a lot of data over the past five (5) months, going on six (6), and we all have struggled with data in some fashion. We try to use data to help make decisions. These decisions deal with Risk Mitigation. Is it more or less risky to make one decision over another? This is where things get complicated because our data and data sets have not been consistent. Even though we are aware of data reporting errors, we must still try our best to evaluate the data and draw some conclusions, which will allow decisions to be made.

So the State and their staff collects, analyzes, and reports the data, thus they made the majority of the calls of interpretation.

We do, however, look at certain data sets to help us in local decisions and understand this pandemic.

Here is the data as of August 6th and 7th:
 Total tested: 10,668 and 10,855 which is 20% of our county population, one of the highest in the state.

 Total new tested is 278, 25 of which were positive and on today, the 7th, 187 and 10 positives.

 433 total positive, almost 4% of those tested

 Total hospitalized is 16. The last hospitalization was July 31st.

 Total school age positive is 47, we have added one (1) of the 10 positive.

Good to see us drop from 9% of daily test being positive to 5.3%. A couple of days ago, we were around 5%.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

