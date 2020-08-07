Wayne Fox, Lenoir City

Wayne Fox, age 64, of Paw Paw Plains in Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Fort Loudon Medical Center.

He was born July 12, 1956 in Loudon, and was a life long resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church and attended as long as his health permitted him to do so. Wayne owned and operated Fox’s Paint & Body Shop in Oak Ridge for many years. He loved farming and working with his cows. He also like to hunt. Preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Scarborough Fox; parents, Austell and Euvella Fox.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 22 years Linda Ellis Fox of Lenoir City Step- Children William Trego of Lenoir City Thomas Goins & wife, Angela of Benton Anthony Goins of Knoxville Beth Boufford of Knoxville Brother Jamie Fox of Lenoir City Grandchildren Dameon Thornhill, Kaylee Goins, Brianna Goins, Bradley Goins, Kadynce Hooks, Michael Hooks, Jordyn Hooks Sister-in-law Loetta Galyon & husband, Jeff of Maynardville A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Rick Kirkland and Rev. Paul White officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 pm, interment. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

