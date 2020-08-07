Riley Ray Perry, Briceville

Riley Ray Perry, age 71 of Briceville, passed away on August 5, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. He was born to the late Kenneth & Evelyn McCoy Perry.

He is of the Baptist Faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Riley loved to Draw, read, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deborah Nelson, and nephew Corey Taylor.

Riley is survived by:

Brother: David Perry Briceville

sister: Lena Rose Perry

Mary Wright & Richard

Kathryn Taylor

Niece: Amanda wright

Nephews: Brent Nelson

Daren Nelson

Drake Taylor

Riley’s wishes were to be cremated.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

