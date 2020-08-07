Riley Ray Perry, Briceville

Riley Ray Perry, age 71 of Briceville, passed away on August 5, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. He was born to the late Kenneth & Evelyn McCoy Perry.

He is of the Baptist Faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church.  Riley loved to Draw, read, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deborah Nelson, and nephew Corey Taylor.

Riley is survived by:

Brother: David Perry        Briceville

sister:     Lena Rose Perry

              Mary Wright & Richard

              Kathryn Taylor

Niece: Amanda wright

Nephews: Brent Nelson

                  Daren Nelson

                  Drake Taylor

Riley’s wishes were to be cremated.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

