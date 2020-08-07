Riley Ray Perry, Briceville

Riley Ray Perry, age 71 of Briceville, passed away on August 5, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. He was born to the late Kenneth & Evelyn McCoy Perry.
He is of the Baptist Faith and a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. Riley loved to Draw, read, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Deborah Nelson, and nephew Corey Taylor.
Riley is survived by:
Brother: David Perry Briceville
sister: Lena Rose Perry
Mary Wright & Richard
Kathryn Taylor
Niece: Amanda wright
Nephews: Brent Nelson
Daren Nelson
Drake Taylor
Riley’s wishes were to be cremated.