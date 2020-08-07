William E. Howard, High Point Community

Mr. William E. Howard, age 76 of the High Point Community, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Mary Sirene Howard.
He is survived by three sons: William Dean, Herbert Brian, and Travis Leo Howard.
Three daughters: Teresa Earhart, Marsha Earhart and Lisa Polson.
One brother: Lester Paul Howard.
And three sisters: Kathy Howard, Linda Howard, and Virginia Oakley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Interment will follow in High Point Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Howard family.