Gracie Evelyn Stout, Knoxville

Gracie Evelyn Stout, the baby sister, joined her family in heaven on August 5, 2020. Gracie was born on August 26, 1930 to Master Sergeant William Maynard Stout and Sarah Love Bolinger Stout. She was born in Long Island, New York and the family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee when she was five. Her father died within two weeks of their arrival and the 6 children rallied around their strong mother.

Gracie became a Christian at the age of 5 and her faith was the center of her life thereafter. She loved the Lord. She was an active member of Baptist Churches in Knoxville, Athens and East Ridge, Tennessee. She enjoyed singing in the choir and working with young girls as a Girl’s in Action leader.

Gracie was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company, South Central Bell and Bell South in Knoxville, Athens and Chattanooga for 34 years. The last five months of her employment was at the Knoxville World’s Fair Exhibition. She retired for two years and then worked for All Seasons Travel and America’s Best Tours.

Gracie enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to travel to 48 states and several countries. Her first adventure was to tour the German Airship, A.S. Hindenburg when she was 5 and her last adventure was to Bermuda when she was 85 years old.

Gracie loved her family, taking care of her mother until her death at 95. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William (Jean) Stout, Rudolf (Mildred) Stout and Grover (Clara) Stout and her sisters, Mary (Mike) Wade and Dorothy (Hershel) Belew. Auntie Evy is survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews that she always remembered with birthday cards and Christmas gifts. Her nephew, Mark Stout, was her caregiver for the last 7 years of her life. The family would like to thank Sheila Maynard and Heather Perin for loving and caring for Auntie Evy as she succumbed to dementia.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Berry Highland South Cemetery, Chapman Highway at 12:00 with burial at 1:00. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

