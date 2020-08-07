Voter turnout lower in Anderson County

Anderson County only saw a voter turnout of 23.1% of the 47,928 registered voters. However, voters only had one contested race in Anderson County and that was the United States Senate Race that saw Bill Hagerty defeat Manny Sethi, 3,816-3,122 (50.76% – 41.53%).

On the Democratic side, James Mackler (1,196) defeated the eventual statewide winner, Marquita Bradshaw (812) by a margin of 36.13% – 24.53%.

Chuck Fleischmann (6,665) will face Meg Gorman (3,041) in November for the US House of Representatives District 3.

John Ragan (5,562) will face Madison Dittner (183) in November for the Tennessee House of Representatives in District 33.

Dennis Powers (998) will square off against CJ Mitchell (303) in November for District 36 of the TN House.

All other races were unopposed and you can find those totals on the Anderson County Election Commission’s website at https://www.livevoterturnout.com/andersontn/LiveResults/en/Index_1.html

