UPDATE: Oak Ridge Couple charged in brutal death, rape torture of woman

UPDATE: A couple is facing first degree murder charges after police say they lured a woman into their home, beat her, raped her and left her for dead.

Oak Ridge Police responded to a possible homicide call in the 300 block of East Fairview Road around 7:30pm Wednesday.

Oak Ridge Police SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force were able to execute a search warrant obtained by police and District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office for the residence around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

During the search, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Sean Finnegan and Rebecca Dishman were arrested.

According to the warrants, Finnegan and Dishman lured the woman into the residence with the promise of a place to stay.

Once at the home the two held the woman against her will, attacked her with a baseball bat, tortured, raped, deprived her of food and medical care, strangled her to death and left her broken body in a stand-up freezer, the warrants said.

Finnegan and Dishman each face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Finnegan faces additional aggravated rape and abuse of a corpse charges. Dishman faces additional aggravated sexual battery and tampering with evidence charges.

Both suspects remain in jail and the investigation is ongoing.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 6, 2020) – Two suspects are in custody in connection to a homicide that was reported on the 300-block of East Fairview Road Wednesday evening.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to the home on Aug. 5, 2020, at about 7:39 p.m. regarding a possible homicide.

Members of the ORPD Criminal Investigation Division, along with representatives of the District Attorney General’s Office, worked through the night to investigate and were able to identify two suspects, Sean Finnegan and Rebecca Dishman.

At 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a search warrant was served at the residence, with assistance of ORPD SWAT and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force.

A search of the home located the body of a 36-year-old female who died from an apparent homicide. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Both suspects remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Sean Finnegan, 52

Charges: Abuse of a Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Murder 1st Degree, Tampering with Evidence. No Bond set as of 10:40 am

Rebecca Dishman, 22

Charges: Abuse of a Corpse, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Murder 1st Degree, Tampering with Evidence. No Bond set as of 10:40 am

