SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

An Anderson County Grand Jury has indicted Claxton Community resident, Stephen Roach, on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery. Roach, 45, was arrested at his home today by Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility.

In the early summer, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an alleged sexual abuse to multiple minors. An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Department of Children’s Services Special Investigation Unit revealed Roach committed lewd sexual acts on underage victims. The case was presented to the Anderson County Grand Jury which led to the indictments.

Roach has served as a Sunday school teacher and van driver at the Solid Rock Baptist Church on Clinton Highway, volunteered with the Claxton Optimist Football program, and a bus driver for the Knox County Schools.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work of Detective Slater. “Detective Slater’s hard work and determination led to a dangerous man being removed from our streets. Criminal behavior such as this is incomprehensible and Anderson County is safer today with him locked up” stated Sheriff Barker.

Roach’s charge is a Class A Felony which carries a prison sentence of 15-60 years. Roach is still incarcerated at the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond.

