Margaret Ann LaRocco, Clinton

Margaret Ann LaRocco, age 79 of Clinton, passed away suddenly July 29, 2020 from health complications.

Margaret’s parents Robert D. and Opal V. Corder, brothers Douglas C., James L. and Gene A. Corder, and one grandchild, Katherine M. LaRocco preceded Margaret in death. She is survived by her children Julie R. LaRocco-Thompson, Michelle D. Kozlowski and Donald L. LaRocco II, as well as her brother Archie V. Corder, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was an amazing daughter, sister, and mother. Margaret was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was a beacon of light to all that knew her. She will be sorely missed by all her loved ones and all those whose lives she touched.

A private visitation will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston from 11:00 am until 12 noon. A 1:00 pm Graveside Service will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens.

