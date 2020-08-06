Harriman Council receives a big gift

Harriman council members during Tuesday evenings meeting heard from Mayor Wayne Best about the possibility of the city obtaining, by a gift, about 12 acres of land along the riverfront between the Hwy 27 bridge and the Flour Mill Flats area. Best asked the city attorney to look into what the city has to do now that the owner of the property wants to donate the land to the city.

Also during Tuesday’s Harriman Council Meeting, Mayor Best asked that a committee be established to look into allowing property owners, who do not live within the city limits, being able to vote in the municipal elections. The mayor says he has heard from both sides of this issue that has been in and out of discussion for a number of years, and decided to form a committee to examine this more in-depth.

Council members Lonnie Wright and Buddy Holly were asked to lead the panel and they will pick fellow members to look into this matter and bring back their recommendation to the full Council in the next few months.

One other item the council dealt with on Tuesday, was to hold off on first reading of the next fiscal year budget until they had a work session, which they did following the council meeting, to discuss the budget, and then possibly pass it in two weeks when they meet again, on first reading.

